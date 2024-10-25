Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045 shares.The stock last traded at $29.45 and had previously closed at $27.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

