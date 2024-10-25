Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up about 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of SEIC opened at $74.41 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

