Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $700.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
