Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $96.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

