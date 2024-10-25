Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Target by 644.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 56,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $6,225,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $150.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

