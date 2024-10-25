Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $186.22 million and $4.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,424,667,771 coins and its circulating supply is 14,226,067,771 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

