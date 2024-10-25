Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 220.0% in October

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HROWM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 4,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

