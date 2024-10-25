Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

