Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and traded as low as C$3.30. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 27,600 shares traded.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.43.
About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
