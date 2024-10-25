Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 98,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 605,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).
Harvest Minerals Stock Down 15.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.
Harvest Minerals Company Profile
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
