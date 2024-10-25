HC Wainwright Boosts Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $2.00

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 312.46% from the company’s current price.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fury Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.