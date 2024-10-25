HC Wainwright Boosts Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $2.00

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 312.46% from the company’s current price.
Fury Gold Mines Price Performance
Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.04. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.
