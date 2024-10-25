Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 4,490.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.5 days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLOSF opened at 1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.59 and its 200 day moving average is 1.26. Healios K.K. has a 1 year low of 0.93 and a 1 year high of 1.73.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

