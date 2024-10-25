HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 36.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HealthStream by 10.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

