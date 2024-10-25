Hedera Price Hits $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $48.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00038607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,471 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,153,626.92225 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05038241 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $34,230,533.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

