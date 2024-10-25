Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 3,974,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,375. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

