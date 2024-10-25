Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.8 %

HLX opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.