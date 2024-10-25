Heritage Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

