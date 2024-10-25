Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

