Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RTX by 1,247.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.