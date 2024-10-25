Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $686,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $319,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.