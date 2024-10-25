Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $216,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 697,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,154. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

