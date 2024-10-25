Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after buying an additional 249,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $127.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

