Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

