Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

