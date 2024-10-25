HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $298,573.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,950.85 or 0.99968524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007201 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00064426 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047047 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $302,940.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

