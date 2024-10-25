Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) revealed on October 24, 2024, that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

Furthermore, Hilltop Holdings Inc. also issued a press release on the same day, detailing the results of its operations and financial condition for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The full text of the release has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

This information falls under Section 2 – Financial Information, specifically Item 2.02, which covers Results of Operations and Financial Condition. It is essential to note that the content of this release, including Exhibit 99.1, is provided in compliance with Item 2.02 and is not intended to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filing, except as articulated in such a filing.

Additionally, the report highlighted in Section 9 that Hilltop Holdings Inc. wishes to caution investors that the document includes forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and factors that could lead to actual outcomes differing significantly from the anticipated results. Hilltop Holdings Inc. clarified that forward-looking statements are valid only as of their creation date with, unless required by law, no obligation on the company’s part to update them.

Investors are advised to refer to the risk factors outlined in Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filed reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission to comprehend the elements affecting the company’s actual results compared to the forward-looking statements.

This release showcased that Hilltop Holdings Inc. remains committed to transparency and shareholders’ interests, ensuring informed decision-making regarding the company’s financial standing and future prospects.

Hilltop Company Profile



Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

