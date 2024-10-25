Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,392. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

