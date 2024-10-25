Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,392. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Dividend History for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

