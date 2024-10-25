Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $256.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $265.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.94. 274,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.94. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

