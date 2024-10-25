HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

