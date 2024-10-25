Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.