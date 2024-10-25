Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.80. 2,265,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.32. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

