Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.150-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.6 billion-$38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.2 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.15-$10.25 EPS.

HON stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

