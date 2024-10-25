Hoppy Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Hoppy has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $101.89 million and $5.59 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00241689 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00025008 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,949,642.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

