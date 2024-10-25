Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Bancorp
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Bancorp
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.