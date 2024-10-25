HT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 208.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tesla by 85.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,861,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $487,110,000 after acquiring an additional 856,862 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,126.7% during the third quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a market cap of $832.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

