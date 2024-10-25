HT Partners LLC Sells 35,946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 17.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

