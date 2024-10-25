Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Increased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after buying an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 20.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $450.18 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

