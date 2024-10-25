Hudock Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 829,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,522,741. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.