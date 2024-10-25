Hudock Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,291. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.