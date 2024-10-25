IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Update

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IHI will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

