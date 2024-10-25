Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a growth of 2,235.9% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ilika Stock Down 8.0 %

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,039. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

