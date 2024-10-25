Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £10,250 ($13,308.23).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin purchased 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,645.55).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($29,002.86).

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($14,476.76).

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,763.96).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.66) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -427.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.73.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

