Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 1,750 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $192,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,934,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329,096.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $85,580.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $109.13 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on BANF

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.