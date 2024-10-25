Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Down 65.0% in October

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $260,480.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.87. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $116.99.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative net margin of 109.98% and a negative return on equity of 3,040.29%.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.