Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.707-1.727 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.240-5.430 EPS.
Integer Stock Performance
NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.84. 524,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
