Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
NYSE:IPG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 3,688,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
