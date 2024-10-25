Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

