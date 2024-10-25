Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

