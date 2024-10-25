Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 881.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

