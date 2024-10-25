Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 210.1% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.283 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

